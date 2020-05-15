COVID-19 Live: India tally crosses 80k mark, 100 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi: With 3,967 new cases and 100 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 tally in India reached 81970, the Union Health Ministry stated on Friday. And two states, Goa and Manipur, which were declared COVID-19 free, have reported fresh corona positive cases.

Of the total cases, 51401 are active and 2,649 are fatalities so far while at least 27,919 people have recovered from the disease.

After being COVID-19 free for many days, Goa reported seven fresh cases, that took the total number of cases here to 14. Similarly, in Manipur a fresh case emerged after 26 days, taking the total tally in this Northeast state to three so far.

In Maharashtra, the COVID-19 cases climbed to 27,524 followed by Tamil Nadu, which has reported 9,674 and Gujarat has 9,591 cases so far.

Maharashtra has also reported the highest number of deaths, 1019, followed by 586 in Gujarat and 237 in Madhya Pradesh.

At least 8,470 people in the national capital have been infected with the highly contagious coronavirus.

Other states which have reported more than 3,000 cases are Rajasthan (4,534), Madhya Pradesh (4,426) and Uttar Pradesh (3,902).

Other major states and Union Territories that have reported more than 1,000 cases are West Bengal (2,377), Andhra Pradesh (2,205), Punjab (1,935) and Telangana (1414).

Among other major states and UTs that have reported a significant number of cases are, Bihar (994), Haryana (818), Jammu and Kashmir (983), Karnataka (987), Kerala (560), Odisha (611), Tripura (156) and Chandigarh (191).

States/UTs that have zero coronavirus cases are Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

