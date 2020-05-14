{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

PK Actor Sai Gundewar passes away after battling brain cancer

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
pk-actor-sai
SHARE

Actor Sai Gundewar died late Tuesday in the US after a year-long battle with brain cancer.

He was 42. Sai had gone to Los Angeles last year for treatment.

The news of his demise was also tweeted by Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Paying his condolences, he tweeted, “Actor Saiprasad Gundewar, who won the hearts of audience through popular films like PK, was defeated in his battle with cancer. With his demise, the Indian film industry has lost a talented actor. A heartfelt tribute!"

He was best known for his work in Aamir Khan-starrer PK (2014), Saif Ali Khan’s Bazaar (2018) and Rock On, among other films.

He was also a co-founder of Foodizm - a healthy meal delivery service in Mumbai. Sai was also seen in MTV Splitsvilla season 4 and in the Indian version of American reality show, Survivor. 

Tags:
Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES