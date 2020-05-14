PK Actor Sai Gundewar passes away after battling brain cancer

Actor Sai Gundewar died late Tuesday in the US after a year-long battle with brain cancer.

He was 42. Sai had gone to Los Angeles last year for treatment.

The news of his demise was also tweeted by Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Paying his condolences, he tweeted, “Actor Saiprasad Gundewar, who won the hearts of audience through popular films like PK, was defeated in his battle with cancer. With his demise, the Indian film industry has lost a talented actor. A heartfelt tribute!"

He was best known for his work in Aamir Khan-starrer PK (2014), Saif Ali Khan’s Bazaar (2018) and Rock On, among other films.

He was also a co-founder of Foodizm - a healthy meal delivery service in Mumbai. Sai was also seen in MTV Splitsvilla season 4 and in the Indian version of American reality show, Survivor.