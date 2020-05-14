IAF puts in fine protocol for flying during COVID-19

Bengaluru: Military aviation norms (pre and post-flight) seem to have undergone some changes owing to COVID-19 restrictions. Military planners have to ensure the operational preparedness, fitness levels of the crew (pilots, cabin staff and ground support), and most importantly how it all complies with the rules that have 'flown in' following the pandemic.

Onmanorama spoke to several officials within the Indian Air Force (IAF) who are flying fighters, transport and helicopters about the new set of protocol.

“The primary aim of IAF is to retain its operational capabilities and never let it go down under any circumstances. We are always ready for any eventualities and our equipment, platform, people and weapons are always in fighting-fit,” says an officer.

The IAF is approaching the pandemic on multiple fronts, with challenges in place owing to social distancing and constant health monitoring.

With most roles defined for the execution of a single specialised person, the IAF had to carefully manoeuvre its strength, while dealing with the COVID crisis.

“We do juggle around with our strength and remember these are specialised people handling weapons, engines, avionics etc. In the transport fleet, if one set of the crew (cockpit and cabin) operate for 14 days, the next set takes over. And, we check their contact history before letting the new crew in. Meanwhile, the crew done with their duty will undergo 14 days of quarantine,” says an officer.

The cockpit crew is not permitted to mix with the cabin crew and always sport the N-95 masks. The gunners/loaders part of the cabin crew will have to use the PPE (personal protection equipment).

Photo: Indian Air Force

Disinfecting fighters



For the fighter aircraft, the planes are disinfected after every sortie with the pilot(s) undertaking all mandatory precautions.



“The fighters are kept for two hours in the sun or the open hangar so that the cockpit gets dry after disinfection. Even the small arms used by the pilots are disinfected. So we have a proper protocol in place for COVID-19 and we follow it completely,” says an officer. Even the tools too are taken away and disinfected.

While the pilots take care of their personal flying clothing equipment, those posted as ESSA (environment support services assistant) takes care of all safety-related equipment in a base.

“The garrisons and cantonments did come up with the idea of isolating the military from the rest of the world. So that they are insulated from any pandemic and other influences, though things have changed a lot,” says a senior pilot with IAF.

Another air warrior emphasised on the social distancing norms being introduced between ground and aircrew. He said some procedures to strap up the pilot too have undergone modification.

“On transport and helicopter the crew is asked not to leave the cockpit unless necessary (i.e. bathroom or meal breaks). Even then there are earmarked areas for the crew, which is not accessible to others,” says the official.

He said the entire interaction between passengers and crew is through the flight gunner and the cockpit is out of bounds. “We also have plastic screens at times to segregate passengers and crew depending upon the mission and the load,” the official added.

Photo: Indian Air Force

Protocol for transports



A seasoned transport pilot listed out some of the key parameters in place for IAF during the COVID-19 period.



• Pre-flight medical check-ups were always the norm in the IAF. And, this continues as the standard operating procedure.



• Now, post-landing vitals are recorded at the aircraft on the tarmac, before the pilot even walks to the squadron.



• In case of any deviation from the required parameters, the officer/airmen/aircrew is straight away shifted to the Station Medicare Centre.

• In case of landing at an outstation base, the crew does not go to the Officers’ Mess but remain inside the aircraft. They are provided food, refreshments at the aircraft while the refuelling/ offloading is underway.

• Outstation night halts are to be done only if it is unavoidable, otherwise, the crew members are advised to do the required number of landings and recover at your base within in your flying duty cycle.

• In case if you are part of any mission abroad (more applicable for IL-76/C-17), then after landing back at your home base, the crew will have to undergo the mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

Citing a recent example, the pilot said that one set of the crew who ferried in an aircraft from the Ilyushin factory in Russia had to undergo the compulsory quarantine.



“The aircraft came back after a major overhaul during the end of March. On landing at Agra, they were straight away shifted from the aircraft to the Air Force officers’ Institute, which was converted into a quarantine facility especially for this purpose, for 14 days,” says the pilot.

The scene at HAL



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) too seems to have adopted the best practices from IAF and put in place several measures during the COVID period.



Almost all Divisions of HAL that are dealing with military assets and spares are now under an advisory on sanitation practices.

Technicians carrying out their daily routine job on aircraft equipment have been asked to use damp muslin cloth (dipped in Ethyl Alcohol or Benzene) and wipe all surfaces that are frequently touched by them during the work.

This include switches, push buttons, knobs, fittings, joints, connectors of the pipeline during assembly, ladder railing, handles of equipment to name a few.

As per the new protocol, the cockpit is being cleaned via compressed air blowing and pilots have been told to undertake strapping up individually.

“Wherever possible, we have been advised to park the planes under sunlight and open spaces as part of disinfection steps. Even the individuals have been told not to share tools and also follow proper cleaning and disinfection measures,” says an official.

With the first Final Operational Clearance (FOC) variant Tejas SP21 already taking to the skies just before the lockdown, HAL officials are hoping to get the act together to bring production back on tracks at the LCA Division.

Tejas SP21 is expected to have the Customer Acceptance Flight (CAS) soon before heading to Sulur to join the squadron.

“We have lost precious days owing to the lockdown. We are following all Covid19 protocol. Tejas SP22 and SP23 are moving towards their respective first flights,” the official added.

(The writer is an independent aerospace and defence journalist, who blogs at Tarmak007 and tweets @writetake.)

