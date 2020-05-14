COVID-19 LIVE | India's coronavirus cases near China's numbers, death toll crosses 2,500

New Delhi: The nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 78,000 on Thursday with further spread of the deadly virus getting detected across Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad and the national capital.

India comes right after China in number of total confirmed cases leaving a gap of only 4,000 cases.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,549 and the number of cases climbed to 78,003, registering an increase of 134 deaths and 3,722 cases in the last 24 hours till Thursday 8am.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 49,219 while 26,235 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the Union Health Ministry said.

Nine states and union territories have not reported any new COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours and the rate of doubling of cases has increased to 12.6 days, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday evening.

Vardhan, who also reviewed the preparedness of Punjab for managing COVID-19, said Daman and Diu, Sikkim, Nagaland and Lakshadweep have not reported any cases so far.

While the doubling time of cases in the past 14 days was 11, it has improved to 12.6 in the last three days, he said. He added that till Wednesday, India's fatality rate was 3.2 per cent and the recovery rate was pegged at 32.8 per cent.

The total confirmed cases include foreign nationals too.

A total 122 deaths were reported since Tuesday morning, of which 53 were in Maharashtra, 24 in Gujarat, 13 in Delhi, eight each in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, four each in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, two each in Telangana and Uttar Pradesh and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh and Puducherry.

Of the 2,415 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 921 fatalities, Gujarat comes second with 537 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 225, West Bengal at 198, Rajasthan at 117, Delhi at 86, Uttar Pradesh at 82,Tamil Nadu at 61 and Andhra Pradesh at 46.

The death toll reached 32 in Punjab and Telangana each.

Karnataka has reported 31 fatalities due to the respiratory disease, Haryana has registered 11, Jammu and Kashmir 10, Bihar six and Kerala has reported four deaths.

Jharkhand, Chandigarh and Odisha have recorded three COVID-19 fatalities each while Himachal Pradesh and Assam have reported two deaths each.

Meghalaya, Uttarakhand and Puducherry have reported one fatality each, according to ministry data.

More than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to comorbidities, according to the health ministry's website.