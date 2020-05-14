Watch Live: Nirmala Sitharaman unveils economic package for migrants, farmers in second phase

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils more details on the Rs 20 lakh crore financial package announced by Prime Minister Modi on May 12.

Key points from her speech:

• The second phase of the financial package will focus on migrant workers and street vendors.

• Free food grain supply to all migrant labourers for next 2 months.

• State governments will deal with the distribution of food grains. Each worker will get 5kgs of rice or wheat.

• 8 crore migrants will benefit from the free food grains scheme and Rs 3,500 crore will be spent on this.

• One nation one ration card with national portability will enable migrants to avail ration card benefits from any state.

• PM Awaz Yojana to facilitate affordable rental housing for migrants.

• Two per cent interest subvention for prompt payment on loans below Rs 50,000 in Mudra Shishu category.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

• Rs 2 lakh crore of concessional credit through Kisan credit cards.

• Fishermen will also be included in the scope of Kisan credit card.

• Three crore farmers have already availed the benefit of the 3 month loan moratorium.

• Rs 5000 crore loan for street vendors.

Interest subvention and prompt repayment incentive on crop loans due from 1st March has been extended to 31st May: FM Nirmala Sitharaman pic.twitter.com/8G4CFxKrKo — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2020

• Credit linked subsidy scheme extended to March 2021 for affordable housing. This is expected to spur demand and create jobs.

• Rs 6,000 crore to Scheduled tribes for afforestation, plantation and other related works.

• Rs 30,000 crore to be disbursed through the NABARD for post harvest requirement of Rabi crops and preparation of Kharif crops. This is expected to benefit 3 crore farmers.

• The government has allocated Rs 63 lakh crore for agricultural sector in the past two months.

Government to support nearly 50 lakh street vendors with Rs 5000 crore Special Credit Facility: FM Nirmala Sitharaman pic.twitter.com/TbfREjOpm5 — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2020

• The government has focussed on liquidity support for farmers and rural economy even during the lockdown.

• Rs 6,700 crore allotted to state agencies for procurement, the FM added while highlighting the work of the government in the past 2 months.

• 7,200 new SHGs formed for urban poor during the lockdown period.

• Rs11,000 crores have been allocated to SDRF funds of state. This has been used for creating urban shelters for homeless and migrant labourers.

• 14.62 crore person days generated for migrant labourers to ensure consistent income during lockdown.

• Reforms on the agenda: universal minimum wage, national floor wage to avoid regional disparity, annual health check ups for workers, definition of interstate migrants, portability of welfare benefits, mandatory ESIC.

In her first briefing on Wednesday, the Finance Minister announced the slashing of TDS/TCS rate for non-salary payments to residents by 25 per cent for the remaining months of the fiscal. She also extended the due date for filing income tax returns for 2019-20 till November 30, 2020.

Announcing a slew of measures to help companies and taxpayers amid the COVID-19 crisis, she said the reduction in TDS (tax deducted at source)/TCS (tax collected at source) rate would release about Rs 50,000 crore in the hands of people.

A major chunk of the stimulus package was kept apart for vulnerable segments like micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and non-bank lenders.

Measures like emergency credit line of collateral-free Rs 3 lakh crore from banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and a Fund of Funds with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore is expected to help the sector protect jobs and revive country's economic growth which is impacted the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 disease.