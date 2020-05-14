{{head.currentUpdate}}

Vande Bharat 2: Air India opens bookings for select repatriation flights from India

In a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary, Air India will get the image of the 'Father of the Nation' painted on five aircraft.
New Delhi: Air India on Thursday evening opened bookings for select repatriation flights to be operated from India to the USA, the UK, Australia, Frankfurt, Paris and Singapore under the second phase of the Vande Bharat Mission.

Outbound passengers travelling from India to foreign stations can book on the Air India website or Air India call centre on numbers 1860-233-1407 / 0124-264-1407/ 020-2623-1407.
NATION
Vande Bharat 2: 31 out of 149 flights to arrive in Kerala

To book online, please click on this link: https://bookme.airindia.in/AirindiaB2C/Booking/Search

Only citizens of these countries will be eligible to fly on the outbound flights. However, in some of these flights, persons holding a valid visa of a certain duration of that country are also permitted.

The Narendra Modi government started the Vande Bharat Mission on May 7 to bring stranded Indians home on a payment basis amid the coronavirus lockdown. It also permitted foreign nationals and valid visa holders to book seats on these outbound flights.

Under phase one of the mission, Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express are scheduled to operate 64 flights to bring 14,800 Indians home from 12 countries between May 7 and May 14.

On Wednesday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said 30,000 Indians will return from 31 countries on 149 flights between May 16 and May 22, the duration for the second phase of the Vande Bharat Mission.

"Phase II of Vande Bharat from 16-22 May will also include flights from Armenia, Australia, Belarus, Canada, France, Georgia, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, Nigeria, Russia, Tajikistan, Thailand and Ukraine," he tweeted.

