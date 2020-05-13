Nirmala Sitharaman to announce details of Modi's massive economic package today

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the media at 4pm on Wednesday to shed more light on economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi the day before.

In a big push to revive the COVID-hit economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced massive new financial incentives on top of the previously announced packages for a combined stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore, saying the coronavirus crisis has provided India with an opportunity to become self-reliant and emerge as the best in the world.

Apart from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) assistance, the government had last month announced a Rs 1.74 lakh crore to provide benefits to the poor, including cash transfers, Rs 50 lakh insurance cover and steps to ensure food security.

In a televised address to the nation, the prime minister said the financial package will be around 10 per cent of the GDP and "will play an important role in the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' (self-reliant India campaign), adding that the "announcements made by the government so far, the decisions of the RBI and today's package totals to Rs 20 lakh crores".

The special economic package will have an emphasis on land, labour, liquidity and laws, and will be for "our labourers, farmers, honest taxpayers, MSMEs and cottage industry", Modi said.

The prime minister also hinted at big-ticket economic reforms in coming days, and said beginning Wednesday, the finance minister will announce details of the special economic package.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the COVID-19 death toll in India rose to 2,415 and the positive cases climbed to 74,281 on Wednesday. The number of active cases rose to 47,480 while 24,385 people have been cured and one person migrated.

