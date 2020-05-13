COVID-19 LIVE | Confirmed coronavirus cases in India at 74k, 122 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi: The nationwide tally of COVID-19 crossed 74,000 on Wednesday with over 2,400 deaths being recorded due to the disease. Nearly 24,000 people have recovered from the disease so far in the country so far.

As many as 3,525 new cases have been detected since Tuesday morning while 122 people have lost their lives in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

In its Wednesday morning update, the ministry said the COVID-19 death toll rose to 2,415 and the positive cases climbed to 74,281. The number of active cases rose to 47,480 while 24,385 people have been cured and one person migrated.

Several states including Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi continued to report large number of new cases, including among those who have moved from other states in special trains and buses as also among those airlifted from abroad under a massive evacuation programme being undertaken by the government to bring back stranded Indians and expatriates from various countries.

Ever since its emergence in China last December, nearly 42 lakh people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far while more than 2.75 lakh people have lost their lives. India figures among the 15 biggest hit countries, while the US is the worst hit so far.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had first announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 24 during his first address to the nation on COVID-19. This was later extended till May 3 and then further till May 18 with some relaxations in the third phase, especially in areas with nil or less cases.

While the cases have continued to rise during the lockdown period, government officials have been saying that the tally could have been much higher but for the containment measures and a targetted testing strategy.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the testing capacity has increased to 1 lakh tests per day with 347 government laboratories and 137 private labs being used. Cumulatively, more than 17.6 lakh tests have been done so far.

There are also concerns that the outbreak may spread to rural areas with train services being resumed to take migrant workers and others stranded in different parts of the country to their native places.

So far, big urban centres including Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Chennai have reported relatively larger number of cases, while the deadly virus outbreak has been detected in other parts of the country as well.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 1,026 new COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths, 28 of them in Mumbai alone, taking the overall case count to 24,427 and the number of fatalities to 921, a health department official said.

Of the total coronavirus cases and deaths recorded so far in the state, Mumbai alone accounts for 14,947 infections and 556 fatalities. Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai reported 46 new COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the case count to 962 and the number of fatalities to 31.

Gujarat reported 362 new COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths, including 21 in worst-hit Ahmedabad.

Tamil Nadu reported 716 fresh cases, pushing the state tally to 8,718.

The national capital also reported over 400 new cases and at least 13 more deaths. In Delhi, the government received around 3 lakh messages on WhatsApp within seven hours of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking suggestions from the people on lockdown relaxations post May 17. The government has also received 25,000 recorded messages and 5,000 e-mails.

In West Bengal, officials said at least eight people have died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll in the state to 126, while over 100 more people tested positive for the deadly virus.

Kerala, which had stopped seeing fresh cases till a few days back, saw five new cases as the flow of Keralites returning home from other countries and states continued.

