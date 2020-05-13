{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Army considering proposal to allow civilians in force for 3 years

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Army considering proposal to allow civilians in force for 3 years
SHARE

New Delhi: The Indian Army is examining a proposal for allowing civilians to join the force for a three-year tenure, officials said.

At present, the Army recruits young people under short service commission for an initial tenure of 10 years.

"The Army is considering a proposal to allow civilians to join the force for a period of three years," an Army spokesperson said in reply to a query.

The Army has been making various efforts to attract talented young people to join it.

Sources said the proposal is part of broad efforts to bring in reform in the 1.3- million-strong Army.

They said the broad contours of the proposal are yet to be finalised.

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES