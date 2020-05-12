PM Modi to address nation at 8pm today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8pm on Tuesday in which he is likely to announce the lockdown and social distancing measures for the next phase for containing the spread of COVID-19.

The address comes a day after the PM's video conference with the chief ministers of all states and union territories. Chief ministers of at least four states - Maharashtra, West Bengal, Punjab and Telangana – sought extension of the lockdown during the video conference.

PM Modi is likely to announce relaxations in the lockdown, which came into effect on March 25, in states that have lesser number of new coronavirus positive cases.



Modi on Monday said reduction of transmission rate of the novel coronavirus and gradual increase in public activities while adhering to all guidelines are the "twofold" challenges and now the Centre and states will have to work towards achieving the twin objectives.

Addressing chief ministers via a video conference, the prime minister also said he is of the "firm view that the measures needed in the first phase of lockdown were not needed during the second phase and similarly the measures needed in the third phase are not needed in the fourth," according to an official statement.

The prime minister reaffirmed the importance of 'do gaz doori' (a distance of two yards) and added that suggestion of "night curfew" raised by many chief ministers would surely reaffirm the feeling of caution among people.

Referring to the resumption of train services, Modi said it was needed to rev up the economic activity. But, he made it clear that services on all routes will not be resumed and that only a limited number of trains would ply.

Nearly two months after it suspended operations of passenger trains over the coronavirus crisis, the railways will resume services with 15 pairs of trains on select routes from Tuesday.

About the concerns raised by several chief ministers during the lockdown period, Modi said suggestions made by the states for a "roadmap on economy" have been given "due consideration".

The last time the prime minister had addressed the nation was on April 14.