Central trade unions to approach ILO on labour laws suspension

Ten central trade unions on Monday said they are considering approaching the International Labour Organization (ILO) against the suspension of major labour laws in some states.

In a joint statement issued on Monday, the central trade unions also threatened to give a call for nationwide agitation to protest against such moves by state governments.

"The CTUs consider these moves as....gross violation of the Right to Freedom of Association (ILO Convention 87), Rights to Collective Bargaining( ILO Convention 98) and also the internationally accepted norm of eight hour working day espoused by Core Conventions of ILO)," the statement said.

It also noted that the ILO Convention 144 with regard to tripartism has been undermined by the governments.

"While seriously considering to lodge a complaint with ILO on these misdeeds of the Government for gross violation of Labour Standards, the CTUs call upon the working class to oppose these designs.... soon the CTUs would give a nationwide call for action," it said.

The Joint Platform of CTUs and Federations/Associations denounced the blanket exemptions given to all establishments from the employers' obligation under all substantive labour laws for a period of three years by Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

In UP, an ordinance in this regard has been promulgated and same is going to be done in Madhya Pradesh also as asserted by the state's Chief Minister, the statement said.

Media reports say that similar move of liberating the employers from all labour laws is going to be initiated in Gujarat also for a period of 1,200 days, it added.

The working people have been subjected to inhuman sufferings owing to loss of jobs and wages, eviction from residences etc reducing them to hungry non-entities in the process of 45-day lockdown, the CTUs said in the statement.

The government of the day at the centre has pounced upon those working people only with fangs and claws to reduce them to the stature of virtual slaves, the statement added.

The 10 CTUs that issued the joint statement are INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTU, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC. There are total of 12 CTUs.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disrupted economic activities, some states have decided to relax labour laws.

'Shameful'



The Congress said it was shameful that BJP-ruled states were amending labour laws under the cover of a pandemic to lure foreign investors and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to not allow this.

Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil appealed to the Central government to deny permission to states amending labour laws "to strip workers of their basic rights".

He said labour laws have been suspended by the BJP governments of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

"This is yet another shocking but unsurprising blow to workers and labourers by BJP governments.

"If the prime minister has little concern for workers and labourers, then he should himself tell these states to not go ahead with amending labour laws and not allow them in doing so. We would expect the prime minister to intervene today itself," he told reporters through video at a press conference.

He said it was "shocking and heartbreaking" that at a time when the entire nation is dealing with an unprecedented pandemic, which has disproportionately ravaged and devastated the lives of the poor, the Modi government has taken this as an opportunity to deprive them of their rights.

"This is shameful and once again highlights the true nature and priorities of this 'Suit-Boot ki Sarkar'," he said.

Gohil said as these laws are in the Concurrent List, no such suspension can take place without the explicit approval of the Central government.

“We, therefore, ask the Modi government to deny any permission that strip workers of their basic rights and have the potential of diminishing their livelihood.

"We also ask that trade unions be consulted before such an adverse step is taken," he said.

Fight against COVID-19 not an excuse to exploit workers



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said many states were amending labour laws, but the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic cannot be an excuse to exploit workers, suppress their voice and crush their human rights.



Gandhi said there cannot be any compromise on the basic principles by allowing unsafe workplaces.

"Many states are amending labour laws. We are together fighting against corona, but this cannot be an excuse to crush human rights, allow unsafe workplaces, exploit workers and suppress their voice," he said.

"There cannot be any compromise on these basic principles," he added.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also said it would be dangerous and disastrous to loosen labour, land and environment laws in the name of economic revival and stimulus.

"In the name of economic revival and stimulus, it will be dangerous and disastrous to loosen labour, land and environmental laws and regulations as the Modi govt is planning.

"The first steps have already been taken. This is a quack remedy like demonetisation," Ramesh tweeted.