Air India HQ sealed for two days after employee tests positive for coronavirus

New Delhi: Air India has sealed its headquarters in Delhi for two days to conduct a thorough sanitisation of the building after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday.

"Airlines House has been sealed for Tuesday and Wednesday," an official said.

The employee posted at the Gurudwara Rakabganj Road building tested positive on Monday evening, he said.

The government-run Air India is the only airline participating in the Vande Bharat Mission, under which the carrier would operate 64 flights between May 7 and May 14 to repatriate around 15,000 stranded Indians from 12 countries on a payment basis.

India has been under a lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the virus, which has infected more than 70,000 people and killed around 2,290 people in the country till now.

'All support extended to staff'

The national carrier on Tuesday said all support is being extended to its staff stationed at the airline's headquarters in New Delhi after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

"One of the employees attending the office at Airlines House has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee had attended (office) last Wednesday and tested positive on Monday," Air india spokesperson said in a statement to PTI.

As Air India accords top priority to safety and well-being of its employees, all support is being extended to the staff concerned, according to the statement.

Air India headquarters will remain closed for sanitisation for two days, adhering to protocol, the spokesperson said.

As per sources, the employee was diagnosed with coronavirus infection through an RT-PCR test done at a private lab in New Delhi on May 10.