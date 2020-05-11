PM Modi interacts with CMs on ways to strengthen COVID-19 containment strategy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a fresh round of consultation with chief ministers on ways to strengthen the COVID-19 containment strategy and stepping up of economic activities in a calibrated manner as the 54-day nationwide lockdown nears an end.

Large-scale movement of migrant workers from urban to rural India and the problems their return to home states may cause in restarting the economy was also being discussed during the fifth virtual interaction between the prime minister and chief ministers since the outbreak of the deadly virus in the country.

There will be an effort to ensure that all participating chief ministers get an opportunity to air their views during the interaction, as some of the CMs had complained that they were not allowed to put forth their views during the last interaction on April 27.

The interaction is attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan among others.

As positive cases in Chennai are showing an increasing trend, don't permit train service up to May 31 in Tamil Nadu. I request you not to begin regular Air services till May 31: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami at PM Narendra Modi's video conference meeting with CMs. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/hlAuMXadbT — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2020

Chief ministers - Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy (Andhra Pradesh), Amarinder Singh (Punjab), Nitish Kumar (Bihar), Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh) and Pema Khandu (Arunachal Pradesh) - were also among those who attended the virtual conference.

Slowly but surely, economic activities have begun to pick up in several parts of the country. In coming days, this process will further gather steam. We must realize that fight against #COVID19 has to be more focused now: PM Modi in 5th video conference meeting with CMs today https://t.co/5Hv1XB5WSv — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2020

At a meeting on Sunday with Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, state chief secretaries told him that "while protection is required from COVID-19, economic activities also need to be stepped up in a calibrated manner", according to an official statement.

Chief Minister said that states need to be given greater flexibility in micro-planning as part of a carefully planned exit strategy, encompassing both #COVID19 containment and a defined path of economic revival: Punjab Chief Minister's Office https://t.co/yfXu98Zvh1 — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2020

With thousands of migrant workers taking special trains to go back to their home states, the restarting of industrial activities will prove to be a challenge for states though several relaxations have been made in labour laws to increase factory output.

The meet is also likely to discuss efforts to convert 'red' zones with high COVID-19 case load into 'orange' or 'green' zones.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to resume the passenger train services, which were stopped as part of preventive measures to contain the spread of #coronavirus in the country: Telangana CM's Office (CMO) pic.twitter.com/YkaOlx5wMn — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2020

The prime minister interacted with the chief ministers last on April 27. Days after the meeting, the central government had extended the lockdown by two more weeks till May 17 to arrest the spread of the virus, but gave several relaxations in economic activities and movement of people.

The nationwide lockdown has been in force since March 25 to contain the spread of the virus, which has killed more than 2200 people, and afflicted more than 67,000 in the country.