New Delhi: Railways will run 15 passenger trains, including one from New Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram, from Tuesday (May 12), 50 days after it had suspended passenger services in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown.

Tickets will be sold only via IRCTC website. Bookings will begin tomorrow (Monday, May 11) at 4 pm.

Trains originating from New Delhi will run to Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi, according to a release from the Railways.

Only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter railway stations.

Ticket booking counters at railway stations will remain closed and no counter tickets (including platform tickets) will be issued.

It will be mandatory for passengers to wear face cover and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the trains.

All passenger train services were suspended due to a lockdown announced on March 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

After the resumption of these 15 services, railways will start more special services on new routes, based on the available coaches after reserving 20,000 coaches for COVID-19 care centres and adequate number of coaches being reserved to enable operation of up to 300 trains everyday as Shramik Special for stranded migrants.

Last week, the Railways started operating special services to ferry migrant labourers stranded in various states to their homeland.

The Railways has operated 366 Shramik Special trains since May 1 and ferried home around four lakh migrants stranded in various parts of the country amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.