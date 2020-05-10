Mother's day: Denied treatment by 7 hospitals, coronavirus positive woman gives birth to triplets

Mumbai: On Sunday, as the country celebrated mother's day, Onmanorama salutes the grit and resolve of this COVID-19 positive woman who gave birth to triplets after being denied treatment by seven hospitals.

Wearing mask and gloves, the young woman held on to her newborn triplets at a Mumbai hospital. The woman regards the birth of her healthy children as nothing short of a miracle. She was tested positive for COVID-19 during the last stage of pregnancy. However, her children tested negative for coronavirus.

The hospital, where she had her regular check-ups, suddenly closed the doors on her. She went from one hospital to another, but none of them were ready to admit her. As many as seven private hospitals refused treatment for the woman.

Finally, it was the Nair Hospital in Mumbai that took her in.

At the end of her week-long suffering, the woman delivered two boys and one girl through a C-section the other day. All three of them weigh 2kg each. Fortunately, none of the babies have COVID-19.

Both the woman and her family are still struggling to come to terms with the miraculous turn of events. Dr Ganesh Shinde of the gynaecology department at the Nair Hospital said that this was a happy occasion for the staff as well.

Forty COVID-19 women have given birth at the BMC-run Nair Hospital so far. None of the children have COVID-19.