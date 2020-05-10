COVID-19 Live: India records 3,277 new cases in 24 hours, tally approaches 63k

India witnessed a spike of 3,277 COVID-19 cases and 127 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

The total cases in the country now stands at 62,939, 19,358 cured/discharged/migrated and 2,109 deaths. The COVID-19 tally includes 41,472 active cases.

While Maharashtra, with 20,228 cases is the worst-affected state, it is followed by Gujarat with 7,796 and the national capital, Delhi, with 6,542 cases. Tamil Nadu, is marginally behind Delhi with 6,535 cases.