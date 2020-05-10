5 migrant labourers killed as truck overturns in Madhya Pradesh

Five labourers died and 11 were injured after the truck they were in, overturned near Patha village in Narsinghpur on Sunday.

The truck was laden with mangoes and was going from Hyderabad to Agra. It was carrying a total of 18 people, including 2 drivers and a conductor. 5 out of these 18 people have died, Deepak Saxena, Narsinghpur District Collector said.

Two people from the injured referred to Jabalpur as one of them had head injury and the other had mandible fracture. "Two others are critical and others are stable. One of them has cough, cold and fever since 3 days so we've conducted samplings of all of them, including the dead," Civil Surgeon, Dr Anita Agrawal said according to news agency ANI.

In a separate incident, three migrant workers who were on their way to Utttar Pradesh from Maharashtra, mostly walking, died in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, officials said.

The trio were among thousands of migrant workers who have set out on foot for their home states from Maharashtra in the last few weeks amid lockdown on account for coronavirus.

The migrant deaths in Madhya Pradesh comes two days after 16 migrants were run over by a cargo train while they were sleeping on the tracks in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.