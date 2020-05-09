{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

CBSE to begin exam evaluations tomorrow, results out July end

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
CBSE to begin exams evaluations tomorrow, results out July end
Representational image
SHARE

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to begin the process of evaluation of answersheets from Sunday, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank informed.

Specials permisisons have been granted by the Home Ministry to open 3,000 designated schools – evaluation centres – and secure the answersheets, and to transport them to the residences of qualified evaluators, the minister said.

The permission does not extend to containment zones. Red zones too are likely to experience limited restrictions.

Over 2.5 crore answersheets are to be evaluated. It is expected to take about 50 days.

The development comes a day after HRD minister informed that all pending class 10, 12 board exams which had been postponed in wake of the coronavirus lockdown, will now be conducted between July 1 and July 15.

The results will be announced after July 15, after all the exams are over, the minister said.

The HRD ministry had earlier announced that JEE (Main) will be conducted from July 18 to 23 and NEET from July 26.

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES