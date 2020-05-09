CBSE to begin exam evaluations tomorrow, results out July end

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to begin the process of evaluation of answersheets from Sunday, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank informed.

Specials permisisons have been granted by the Home Ministry to open 3,000 designated schools – evaluation centres – and secure the answersheets, and to transport them to the residences of qualified evaluators, the minister said.

The permission does not extend to containment zones. Red zones too are likely to experience limited restrictions.

Over 2.5 crore answersheets are to be evaluated. It is expected to take about 50 days.

The development comes a day after HRD minister informed that all pending class 10, 12 board exams which had been postponed in wake of the coronavirus lockdown, will now be conducted between July 1 and July 15.

The results will be announced after July 15, after all the exams are over, the minister said.

The HRD ministry had earlier announced that JEE (Main) will be conducted from July 18 to 23 and NEET from July 26.