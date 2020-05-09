Over 35% Keralites among 67,833 stranded Indians returning back

New Delhi/Kochi: The Union Ministry of External Affairs has said that 67,833 Indian nationals stranded abroad will be brought back to the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Of this, 25,246 are headed for Kerala.

Earlier, the government had said 1.92 lakh people will be flown back. However, the revised data is based on the number of people who have registered for the repatriation process.

Arrangements would be made to include the stranded Indians from countries such as Russia and those in Europe from May 15, sources in the Union Ministry have said. Even those Indians in the Latin American countries will be taken to major airports and feeder flights will be arranged from there, the ministry informed.

The flight timings were changed as the flight crew had to undergo COVID-19 testing. Criticism were also raised over levying ticket prices. However, the ministry sources dismissed the criticisms and said that free travel was only for wartime. Only fair rates are being charged, they added.

No bar for AI flights in Kuwait

Kuwait has not objected to the arrival of Air India flights, sources in the Union Ministry said. Steps are being coordinated with the Kuwait government to bring back even those who have been freed from prisons.

Those who have registered to return

* Students - 22,470 (34%)

* Migrant workers - 15,815

* Short-term visa - 9,250

* In need of treatment - 5,531

* Tourists - 4,417

* Pregnant women, elderly people - 3,041

* Returning because of a death in the family - 1,112