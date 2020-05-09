{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Over 35% Keralites among 67,833 stranded Indians returning back

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Over 35% Keralites among 67,833 stranded Indians returning back
Air India Express flight crew members in protective suits pose for photographs before departing to UAE to bring back stranded Indian nationals. PTI
SHARE

New Delhi/Kochi: The Union Ministry of External Affairs has said that 67,833 Indian nationals stranded abroad will be brought back to the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Of this, 25,246 are headed for Kerala.

Earlier, the government had said 1.92 lakh people will be flown back. However, the revised data is based on the number of people who have registered for the repatriation process.
NATION
Govt to prepare national registry of migrant workers in the country

Arrangements would be made to include the stranded Indians from countries such as Russia and those in Europe from May 15, sources in the Union Ministry have said. Even those Indians in the Latin American countries will be taken to major airports and feeder flights will be arranged from there, the ministry informed.

The flight timings were changed as the flight crew had to undergo COVID-19 testing. Criticism were also raised over levying ticket prices. However, the ministry sources dismissed the criticisms and said that free travel was only for wartime. Only fair rates are being charged, they added.

Over 35% Keralites among 67,833 stranded Indians returning back

No bar for AI flights in Kuwait

Kuwait has not objected to the arrival of Air India flights, sources in the Union Ministry said. Steps are being coordinated with the Kuwait government to bring back even those who have been freed from prisons.

Over 35% Keralites among 67,833 stranded Indians returning back

Those who have registered to return

* Students - 22,470 (34%)

* Migrant workers - 15,815

* Short-term visa - 9,250

* In need of treatment - 5,531

* Tourists - 4,417

* Pregnant women, elderly people - 3,041

* Returning because of a death in the family - 1,112

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES