Pending Class 10, 12 CBSE exams to be held from July 1 to 15

Representational image
New Delhi: Pending CBSE class 10, 12 board exams, which were postponed due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, will now be conducted from July 1 to 15, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Friday.

"The students have been impatiently waiting for the schedule for pending exams. It has been decided today that the exams will be conducted from July 1 to 15," he said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce a detailed schedule of the exams later in the evening.  

