IAF Mig-29 crashes in Punjab's Nawanshahr, pilot ejects safely

Nawanshahr, Punjab: A Mig-29 fighter aircraft of the IAF crashed in Chuharpur village here on Friday after it developed a technical snag, officials said.

The pilot ejected safely and has been rescued, they said.

An IAF fighter jet crashed into the fields here, Nawanshahr Deputy Commissioner Vinay Bublani said.

The crash took place around 10.30 am, the officials said.

An IAF spokesperson said the Mig-29 aircraft was on a training mission from an Air Force base near Jalandhar.

"The aircraft had developed a technical snag and the pilot ejected safely as he was unable to control the aircraft," he said.

The official said the pilot has been rescued by a helicopter and a court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident.

