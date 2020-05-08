COVID-19 Live: Tally crosses 56,000 in India, death toll rises to 1,886

New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,886 and the number of cases climbed to 56,342 in the country on Friday, registering an increase of 103 deaths and 3,390 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 37,916. While 16,539 people have recovered, one patient has migrated, it said.

"Thus, around 29.35 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior health ministry official said.

The total number of cases includes 111 foreign nationals.

The total of 103 deaths reported since Thursday morning include 43 in Maharashtra; 29 in Gujarat; eight in Madhya Pradesh; seven in West Bengal; five in Rajasthan; two each in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh; and one each in Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.