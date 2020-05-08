15 migrant workers mowed down by goods train in Maharashtra

Aurangabad: At least 16 migrant workers sleeping on rail tracks were crushed to death by a goods train in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra on Friday morning.

Two other labourers were injured in the tragic mishap which took place at 5.15 am under the Karmad Police station jurisdiction, an official said.

During early hours today after seeing some labourers on track, loco pilot of goods train tried to stop the train but eventually hit them between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Parbhani-Manmad section

Injureds have been taken to Aurangabad Civil Hospital.

Inquiry has been ordered — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 8, 2020

The workers, who were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna in central Maharashtra along rail tracks, were returning to their home state Madhya Pradesh, an official at the Karmad police station told PTI.

They were sleeping on rail tracks due to exhaustion when they were run over by the goods train coming from Jalna, he said. "The labourers, working in a steel factory in Jalna, left for their home state on foot last night. They came till Karmad and slept on tracks as they were tired," police officer Santosh Khetmalas said.

Fifteen workers lost their lives in the mishap, while two others were injured, he said, adding three labourers who were also part of the group survived as they were sleeping some distance away from rail tracks. Further details are awaited, he said.

Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 8, 2020

(With PTI inputs.)