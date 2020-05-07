Six killed, 200 hospitalised after gas leak at chemical plant in Visakhapatnam

Vishakhapatnam: At least six people including a child reportedly died after gas leakage from a chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakhapatnam.

Around 200 persons have been rushed for treatment to various hospitals after complaining of breathing difficulties, and burning sensation in the eyes.

Andhra Pradesh: 3 persons, including one child, dead after chemical gas leakage at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam. pic.twitter.com/zs4oWuN2KA — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

More than a 1,000 people in five surrounding villages, in a three km radius, have been reported sick.

Eyewitness said that many people were lying unconscious on the ground.

The incident took place at a polymers unit located in the vicinity of the Naiduthota area near Gopalapatnam.

There is a gas leakage identified at LG Polymers facility, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) said in a tweet, as it requested citizens in the vicinity of the plant to stay indoors.

At least three surrounding villages were being evacuated.

South Korean battery maker LG Chemical Ltd, the owner of the facility, was not immediately available for comment.

Police and fire service personnel are at the spot.

(Details awaited)