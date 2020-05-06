{{head.currentUpdate}}

Militant killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama; another gunfight underway in district

A security personnel stands guard outside Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar. File photo
Srinagar: An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, officials said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Sharshali village of Pulwama following information about the presence of militants there, they said.

The officials said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces' positions.

In the retaliatory firing, one militant was killed, they said, adding the operation was going on when the last reports were received.

Meanwhile, another encounter broke out between militants and security forces in the Beighpora area of Pulwama district, a police spokesman said.

"Police last night launched an operation on a specific input at Beighpora. Senior officers are monitoring it since last night," he said.

The spokesman said a contact has been established with the militants and a "top terrorist commander" is trapped.

"Exchange of fire is going on. Further details shall follow on due course," he said.

