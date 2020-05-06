Expired driving licenses, permits to remain valid until June 30: Transport minister

All driving licenses, permits and registration papers of vehicles and other documents concerning the Motor Vehicles Rules that expired after February 1 will now be treated as valid until June 30, the Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced on Tuesday.

Since it is not possible to renew documents during #lockdown, various documents related to MV Act 1988 and CMV rules 1989 whose validity expires between 1st Feb 2020 - 30th June 2020 will be treated as valid till 30th June. #IndiaFightsCorona — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) May 5, 2020

The decision was taken in view of the extended lockdown across the country in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak, which has seen the temporary closure of many businesses and restrictions on movement.

The move comes as a relief for individuals who were facing difficulties to renew their documents due to closure of government offices.

In its press release, the ministry said, "The decision was taken to facilitate people facing difficulties in renewing the validity of various motor vehicle documents due to nationwide lockdown in the country and closure of government transport offices."

In the press release, the ministry has requested all states to implement the advisory in "letter and spirit" so that the people, transporters and organisations rendering essential services do not get harassed and face difficulties or disruptions.