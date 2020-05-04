Spirited booze lovers throng stores as liquor sales resume in eight states

Bengaluru/New Delhi: Booze lovers ushered in the resumption of liquor sales in a spirited fashion in Karnataka and other states on Monday, thronging stores hours before shutters went up and made no secret of their celebratory mood.

Apart from Karnataka, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Assam are the states that have allowed liquor sales from Monday.

Centre, while announcing the new guidelines for third phase of lockdown on May 1, has made it compulsory for customers to wear face masks and maintaining social distancing with not more than five people inside liquor shops.

Celebration in Karnataka

At some places in Karnataka, they flocked liquor shops even before day-break and performed "special prayers" with flowers, coconuts, incense sticks, camphor and crackers in front of the stores.

Liquor outlets had been shut in the state from March 25 following the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 4,500 standalone liquor outlets, which comprise wine stores and those owned by state-run Mysore Sales International Limited, outside containment zones were allowed to be opened from Monday from 9 am to 7 pm with some restrictions.

At many places, they came with umbrella, raincoat, newspapers and books and queued up as early as 3 am.

A retail store sells liquor to customers after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus in Bangalore. AFP

At a liquor shop in Salegame Road in Hassan, the tipplers lit the traditional lamp and incense sticks, performed 'aarati' with camphor and decorated the store with the garland of flowers. With folded hands, they all performed 'special prayers'. In Mandya, the tipplers queued up before Martaanda liquorshop before dawn.

An elderly woman Dakamma was the centre of attraction in Shivamogga. The bent body did not bend the determination of this spirited lady, claimed to be 96-year-old, who was heard saying "liquor is good for health."

To maintain law and order, authorities had deployed policemen in good numbers at these stores and they were seen on duty ensuring that customers maintained social distancing.

150 shops open in Delhi

Around 150 liquor shops located outside COVID-19 containment zones in the national capital reopened on Monday as the Delhi government implemented the latest lockdown relaxations.

The state government has issued an order allowing state-run liquor shops to operate from 9am to 6.30pm in the city, and directed deployment of marshals at these outlets to maintain social distancing.

In Delhi, customers were seen rushing to the liquor outlets early morning itself. At some places, the police had to use force to maintain law-and-order.

In total, there are around 850 liquor shops in the city including those run by government agencies and private individuals.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, liquor shops outside shopping malls reopened on Monday. UP government on Sunday allowed functioning of liquor shops from 10am till 7pm. In West Bengal, shops were allowed to open in green zones only.

Punjab and Kerala governments are yet to give permission for the functioning of the liquor shops.