BoysLockerRoom: Group chat by Delhi school boys on gang rape stirs up storm on social media

New Delhi: Leaked screenshots of the private Instagram chat group have stirred up a storm over rape culture in the country after numerous boys were allegedly seen sharing photos of underage girls, objectifying them, and planning 'gang rapes'.

The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) on Monday issued notices to the police and Instagram over the group on the social networking site being used to share ''objectionable posts about minor girls''.



The Delhi Police has also initiated a probe in the matter, a senior officer said.

The women's panel said it has issued notice to Instagram and Delhi Police in the matter of the online group named 'bois locker room' which was being used by some persons to share objectionable pictures of minor girls and discuss illegal acts including rape.



Breaking -



DCW chief @SwatiJaiHind issues notice to Instagram and Delhi Police in the matter of a group named "boys locker room" being used by some miscreants to share objectionable pictures of minor girls and planning illegal acts such as rape of minor girls. #boyslockerroom pic.twitter.com/PyzxGCv7kt — Delhi Commission for Women - DCW (@DCWDelhi) May 4, 2020

"We have not received any complaint yet in this regard. But taking sou moto cognisance of the matter, we are registering a case under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act for obscenity," said Anyesh Roy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell).

The Cyber Cell unit of Delhi Police has also written to Instagram to share details of the group's members and admin and is awaiting their response in this regard, he said, adding that an investigation is underway.



The incident came to light after a girl from south Delhi shared a screenshot on social media exposing the said group and scores of similar groups.

The girl also shared the screenshots of the list of participants in the group and that of their chats where the said persons are seen sharing pictures of girls and passing lewd comments over them.

Soon after, the hashtag #boyslockerroom started trending on Twitter India with nearly fifty thousand tweets.