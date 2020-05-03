After IAF's rain of petals, Indian Navy, Coast Guard to salute corona warriors

New Delhi: A fleet of fighter jets belonging to the Indian Air Force on Sunday carried out fly-pasts over major cities and towns while military choppers showered petals on leading hosptails across the country as part of a mega exercise to express gratitude to lakhs of doctors, paramedics and other front-line workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.

In Kerala, from where most of the nurses in the country hail, flower petals were showered by an Indian Air Force helicopter on two hospitals in the state capital.

Air Warriors are with Corona Warriors:



As part of honouring frontline workers fighting #COVID19,@IAF_MCC under the aegis of Southern Air Command,#Akkulam deployed Sarang helicopter to shower flower petals over #Trivandrum Medical College Hospital. A timely noble gesture indeed.. pic.twitter.com/vQpUUK5E4V — PRO Defence Trivandrum (@DefencePROTvm) May 3, 2020

At around 10 am, the Sarang helicopter of the IAF flew past the Government Medical College Hospital and the General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram to honour doctors, paramedics, sanitation staff and other front-line workers battling coronavirus.

#IndiaSalutesCoronaWarriors



Aerial Salute by #Airwarriors to #CoronaWarriors



2XC-130 aircraft presented aerial salute to the #CovidWarriors over Dal Lake & Sukhna Lake.

Glimpses from Sukhna Lake.@SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/FvFPOHVVNq — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 3, 2020

It hovered over a statue of 'mother and child' at the medical college hospital and moved towards the main entrance showering petals.

The lightweight chopper flew past over the hospital once again and left for the General Hospital to honour the COVID-19 warriors there.

A Defence release said the "Indian Coast Guard will honour the front-line workers by illuminating the Coast Guard Ships (Dress Overall) at Shangumugom Area on May 3 from 6.15 p.m to 8.30 p.m."

The thanks-giving activities started with laying of wreaths at the national police memorial in Delhi to honour the police personnel deployed in the enforcement of the nationwide lockdown, officials said.

#WATCH IAF's Su-30 aircraft flypast in Mumbai to express gratitude towards medical professionals and all frontline workers in fighting COVID19 pic.twitter.com/aQcX1ypKbs — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Besides Delhi, the Indian Air Force conducted fly-pasts in a number of cities including Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Patna, Lucknow, Srinagar, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Thiruvananthapuram, they said.

A large number of helicopters belonging to the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy dropped flower petals over leading hospitals treating coronavirus patients across the country including in Delhi, Shillong, Guwahati and Mumbai. Army's military bands also performed outside leading hospitals.

In the evening, the Eastern Naval Command and Western Naval Command are illuminating a number of ships docked at major ports.

#WATCH Two IAF C-130J Super Hercules special operations transport aircraft fly over Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh. The aircraft took off from Srinagar,J&K and will fly all the way to Trivandrum in Kerala to show gratitude towards COVID-19 warriors. pic.twitter.com/iFGSrbFGq0 — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2020

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Friday had announced that the three services will carry out a series of activities to thank the "corona warriors".

In a series of tweets, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented the armed forces for carrying out the activities to show respects of the armed forces to the front-line people fighting the pandemic.

I thank the Armed Forces for their special initiatives like fly pasts, showering flower petals and several other performances to express gratitude towards medical professionals, police and other frontline warriors.



The entire nation stands united in these challenging times. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 3, 2020

"I thank the Armed Forces for their special initiatives like fly pasts, showering flower petals and several other performances to express gratitude towards medical professionals, police and other frontline warriors. The entire nation stands united in these challenging times," Singh said.

He said the "frontline warriors" are doing commendable work in strengthening India's fight against COVID-19.

(With inputs from PTI)