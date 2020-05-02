Kuwait hails India's efforts, decides to bear the expense of sending Indians home

Kuwait has offered to repatriate Indians stranded there at its own expense. The development, triggered by the coronavirus outbreak and the oil plunge, comes just as the Indian government was working on a mega plan to deploy a raft of naval ships as well as military and commercial aircraft to evacuate its citizens stranded in the Gulf.

Kuwait has extended the hand of total cooperation to India. In a letter addressed to the Foreign Ministry, Kuwait's Ambassador to India Jasim Al-Najem said all migrant labourers, tourists, and those who are seeking amnesty will be allowed to return to India at the expense of the State.

The ambassador also extended his gratitude and appreciation to the Indian government for the facilities provided to evacuate Kuwaiti citizens stranded in India last week.

He also thanked the Indian government for sending a 15-member medical team and providing two tonnes of medical equipment by a special military aircraft which reached Kuwait on April 11 as a humanitarian gesture to help fight the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indian medical team in coordination with its Kuwaiti counterparts had carried out its work for two weeks. More than half of those affected by coronavirus in Kuwait are from India.

The United Arab Emirates too had earlier announced that Indians could be repatriated.

Over 4,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kuwait and as many as 30 have died.