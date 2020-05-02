{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS
Live Updates

COVID 19 LIVE | With record single-day jump of 2,293 coronavirus+ cases, India's tally zooms past 37,000

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
COVID 19 LIVE
Men wearing protective masks move past the figures with face masks installed outside a fuel station to create awareness about wearing masks to prevent the spreading of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kolkata. Photo: REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
SHARE

New Delhi: With the highest number of coronavirus cases being reported in one day, Ind'as coronavirus tally went up to 37,336 on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The country witnessed a jump of 2,293 cases and 71 deaths in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,218 deaths have been reported from the country so far.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 26,167 while 9,950 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

The total number of cases include 111 foreign nationals.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website. States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said.

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES