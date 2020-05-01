Liquor stores to open in Green Zones, bars will remain closed

New Delhi: Liquor stores will be permitted to operate in Green Zones during the extended lockdown, the Ministry of Home Affairs stated in a new set of guidelines issued on Friday. On Friday, the MHA extended the nationwide lockdown by two weeks to May 17.

The public may purchase liquor, paan and tobacco after ensuring minimum six-feet social distancing, the guidelines said.

Not more than five individuals will be permitted to queue at the liquor shops, it added. Consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco etc. will however, not be allowed in public places during lockdown.

Punjab and Kerala had requested the centre's permission to open liquor shops during the lockdown as it is a main source of revenue for both states.