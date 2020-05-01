India extends lockdown till May 17

New Delhi: The nationwide lockdown which was to end on May 3 has been extended to May 17, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced on Friday.

Ministry of Home Affairs issued the order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to further extend the lockdown for a further period of two weeks beyond May 4.

MHA also issued new guidelines to regulate different activities in this period on the basis of the risk profiling of the districts into red, orange and green zones.

The criteria for risk profiling had been announced by the MHA earlier.

The classification of Red Zones will take into account the number of active COVID-19 cases and the doubling rate. Green Zones include districts which have zero confirmed cases in the last 21 days. Those regions which are neither red or green will be classified as orange.

Activities prohibited in all zones

•Travel by air, rail, metro, inter-state movement by road

•Running of schools, colleges and other educational institutions

•Hospitality services including hotels, restaurants

•Places of large public gatherings such as cinema halls, malls, gymns, sports complexes

•Social, political, cultural, religious gatherings

•Movement of all individuals for all non-essential activities strictly prohibited between 7am to 7pm.



•Persons above 65 years of age, persons with cormobidities, pregnant women and children below age of 10 years shall stay at home except for essential requirments and health purposes.

Activities permitted in Red Zones

•Movement of individuals allowed only for permitted activities with maximum of 2 persons besides driver in four-wheelers and no pillion rider in case of two-wheelers.

•In-situ construction activities permitted

•Standalone shops may operate (except those in malls, markets and market complexes) in urban areas without distinction of essential or non-essential

•Commercial, private establishments including print and electronic media, data and call centres, cold storage and warehousing, private security services

•Manufacturing units of essential goods and services

•Jute industry in staggered shifts

•IT hardware, packaging material manufacturing units

•All goods traffic permitted across district and state borders irrespective of zonal classification.

•Out-patient Departments (OPDs) and Medical Clinics permitted with social distancing norms

Activities permitted in Orange Zones

In addition to activities permitted in Red Zones, the following activities are permitted in orange zones:

•Taxis and cabs with 1 driver and 1 passenger

•Inter-district movement for permitted activities

•Four wheelers with two passengers besides driver

•Pillion-riding allowed in two-wheelers

Activities permitted in Green Zones

•All Activities except limited activities prohibited for all zones

•Buses may operate with 50% seating capacity and bus depots can operate upto 50% capacity