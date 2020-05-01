COVID-19 LIVE | India's confirmed coronavirus cases cross 35,000; 1,993 new cases and 73 deaths in a day

New Delhi: With 1993 new cases and 73 new fatalities in 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 35,043 on Friday morning, the Union Health Ministry said.

Of the total cases, 25,007 are active, 8,889 people have recovered, and 1,147 people have succumbed to the disease.

The total tally includes 111 foreign nationals, the Health Ministry said.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with the total number of cases rising to 10,498 with 459 deaths, however, 1,773 people also recovered from the deadly virus.

Gujarat was the next, which reported 4,395 cases so far followed by Delhi with 3,515 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.

The other states which have seen sharp rise in cases are Madhya Pradesh (2,660), Rajasthan (2,584), Tamil Nadu (2,323) and Uttar Pradesh (2,203).

Maharashtra recorded 459 deaths, the highest number of fatalities among all the states. The western state is followed by Gujarat at 214 deaths, Madhya Pradesh at 137 and Delhi at 59 deaths.

Among other major states, Andhra Pradesh has reported 1,403 cases while 31 have died, Bihar stood at 418 cases with two deaths, Haryana 313 and three deaths, Jammu and Kashmir at 614 cases and eight deaths, Karnataka at 565 and 21 deaths and Kerala was docked at 497 cases and four deaths.

States which have reported less than 10 cases are Tripura, Mizoram, Puducherry, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

The health ministry said on Thursday that the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in India had improved to nearly 25.2 per cent, from about 13 per cent a fortnight ago.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said India is doing better compared to other countries on all parameters in its fight against COVID-19 and should be able to win this decisive war in the coming few weeks.

About 60,000 foreign nationals from 72 countries have also been evacuated from India, while the issue of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad is also under discussion, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

At a press briefing on the COVID-19 situation, Health Ministry's Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said that the current fatality rate among detected is 3.2 per cent, with 65 per cent being males and 35 per cent females.

"If we divide it on the basis of age, then 14 per cent fatality has been seen in those aged below 45 years, 34.8 per cent between 45-60 years and 51.2 per cent in those above 60 years," he said.

Agarwal further said that the recovery rate for COVID-19 has improved from 13.06 per cent to over 25 per cent in the past 14 days.

Agarwal also said the doubling rate for COVID-19 cases has improved to 11 days as against 3.4 days before the lockdown was imposed.

A nationwide lockdown has been in place Since March 25. First it was announced for 21 days till April 14, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi later extended it till May 3 to contain the coronovirus pandemic.

On the global front, the total number of cases have crossed three million mark and over two lakh people have died till now.

(With agency inputs.)



