Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor falls to cancer in Mumbai

Rishi Kapoor
Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday, after a two-year-long battle with cancer. He was 67.
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
Jeethu Joseph was keen to work with me: Rishi Kapoor

The death was announced by Amitabh Bachchan via twitter.

'Rishi Kapoor...gone...just passed away... I am destroyed," tweeted Bachchan.

His death has left the country in shock as Indian Cinemas was still reeling from the death of actor Irrfan Khan a day ago.

amithabh-rishi-kapoor

Akshay Kumar called it a nightmare for Bollywood after the death of actor Irrfan Khan just a day before on Wednesday. “It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family,” he tweeted.

Rishi Kapoor

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote, “This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief.”

rishi-kapoor

Kapoor was admitted to HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday morning. According to his brother Randhir, the actor was suffering from cancer and was admitted to the hospital because of breathing trouble.

rishi-kapoor-neetu-kapoor

Kapoor was in the United States for cancer treatment. He came back to India in September 2019. 

rishi-kapoor-neetu

Rishi Kapoor was the son of Bollywood star Raj Kapoor. He made his film debut with Mera Naam Joker, which fetched him national award.

Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor

In 1973, Rishi Kapoor acted in Bobby, opposite Dimple Kapadia.

rishi-family-2

The actor was last seen in Emraan Hashmi’s The Body and had recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film The Intern, also featuring Deepika Padukone.

rishi-family-1

He is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima.

