Dubai: Indian missions in the UAE will soon start compiling the data of the expatriates wanting to fly back home after getting stuck amidst the coronavirus pandemic in the Gulf nation, according to Gulf News report.

The missions are currently awaiting more clarifications from New Delhi regarding the details that need to be collected and some more issues that need to be clarified, the Gulf News reported on Monday.

"We hope to start soon," Indian Ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor was quoted as saying to the paper.

In total, there are more than 3.4 million Indians living in the UAE and they have been requesting the government to facilitate their repatriation, the report said.

Kapoor did not elaborate on the clarifications sought or the expected date of beginning the registration.

The move comes close on the heels of the Indian Embassy in Qatar beginning the registration, the paper reported.

The data compilation also follows reports from India which suggested that the central government was making assessment of preparations in states for bringing home stranded Indians, the report said.

The coronavirus has so far infected 10,839 people in the UAE with 82 deaths, the paper reported.

State draws up plans to bring back Keralites

The Kerala government is working on a plan to bring back people from the state stranded in different parts of the country because of the coronavirus lockdown in a phased manner.

The state government has asked district collectors to prepare a "plan" and such people who desire to come back to the state can register their details on the NORKA (Non-Residents Keralites Affaris) website from Wednesday.

Those who wish to return will have to undergo a health checkup at the borders and must go into quarantine.

"We will make arrangements in tune with the facilities readied for the expats," Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said on Monday.

The NORKA has already began the registration for expatriates and others stranded overseas, especially in the Gulf region, with the condition that they should obtain a COVID-19 negative certificate from their places of stay.

The government will also ensure that children of those who return from abroad will be given admission in the educational institutions in the state, if required. It has asked the expats to book the tickets to their nearest airport in the state.

"All the four international airports in the state have been arranged with necessary facilities for the expats. The NORKA help desk is also active. Those who wish to return from abroad have already started registering in the Norka website from yesterday," Vijayan added.