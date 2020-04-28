COVID-19 LIVE: India records 934 deaths from the virus after record single-day spike

New Delhi: A record number of 60 COVID-19 patients have died in 24 hours in India since Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The nationwide tally of coronavirus positive cases, in the meantime, crossed 29,000 with at least 934 deaths, but more than 6,800 patients have been discharged, pushing the recovery rate to over 22 per cent, according to figures announced by various states and UTs.

However, a ray of hope emerged with authorities declaring that 85 districts across India have not reported a single infection in the last two weeks and five northeastern states have become totally free of the virus.

The Union Health Ministry, in its morning update, said a total of 29,435 confirmed cases were reported from India till Tuesday. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 21,632, while 6,868 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said. The total number of cases includes 111 foreign nationals.

Domestic rating agency Crisil warned that the "disastrous" lockdowns will lead to losses of Rs 10 lakh crore, as it nearly halved its GDP growth estimate for the current fiscal to 1.8 per cent.

"Lockdowns are showing a disastrous impact on the economy and could lead to a permanent loss of GDP, unemployment and poverty, despite relief packages, Crisil said.

On the positive side, the Health Ministry said 85 districts have not reported a single positive case in the last 14 days, while 16 districts have not witnessed even one case in the last 28 weeks.

Separately, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said five Northeastern states -- Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura -- are now completely coronavirus-free and the other three -- Assam, Meghalaya and Mizoram -- have not added any new COVID-19 positive case in the last few days.

Himachal Pradesh has also nor reported a single positive case for four days now.

The nationwide tally suggested that some large urban centres are facing the brunt of the deadly virus much more than many other parts of the country with just three of them -- Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad -- accounting for almost one-third of the total positive cases in the country. These three also account for nearly 40 per cent of COVID-19 deaths.

Officials said education institutions, shopping malls, religious places and public transport are likely to remain shut beyond May 3, but limited movement of private vehicles may be allowed in green zones. But passenger train and air services are unlikely to start anytime soon, while ban on puiblic and social gatherings may also continue, an official said.

People practicing social distancing norms wait to receive relief material being distributed by the TRS party on its foundation day, during COVID-19 lockdown, at Nampally in Hyderabad, Monday. Photo: PTI

There is a possibility of regulated train or air services after mid-May between some designated places depending on the COVID-19 situation.

A final decision on lockdown will be taken during the weekend, officials said on Monday after a meeting on the strategy to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Globally, an estimated 30 lakh have tested positive for the deadly virus ever since its emergence in China last December, while more than two lakh have died. Approximately 8 lakh COVID-19 patients have recovered worldwide so far.

New Zealand on Monday announced it has "won the battle" against COVID-19 for now with very few new cases coming up and it lifted most of the restrictions imposed to fight the deadly virus spread.



A masked man stands at a container yard in Loni during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in Ghaziabad, Monday. Photo: PTI

(With PTI inputs)