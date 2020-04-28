{{head.currentUpdate}}

BJP issues show-cause notice to UP MLA for remarks targeting Muslims
New Delhi: The BJP has issued a show-cause notice to its UP MLA Suresh Tiwari for asking people not to buy vegetables from Muslim vendors, remarks that attracted the party a lot of flak.

Official sources said top party leadership has found his comments "highly irresponsible", and its national president J P Nadda "pulled up" the state brass for not taking quick action.

They said Nadda admonished UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and asked him to take action against Tiwari.

The MLA has been asked to send his reply within a week.

Tiwari, who is from Deoria district, was caught on camera asking people not to buy vegetables from Muslim vendors.

A section of Hindutva elements has targeted Muslims over the spread of the coronavirus, alleging that some members of the community have deliberately abetted the rise in infections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to fight the pandemic unitedly, calling for brotherhood and harmony.

