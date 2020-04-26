{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

India's fight against COVID-19 is people driven, says PM Modi

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
India's fight against COVID-19 is people driven, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
SHARE

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday exhorted people to shun complacency on the assumption that the COVID-19 pandemic will not affect them as it has so far not spread to areas they work or live in, saying "we have to continue being careful and taking the right precautions".

Addressing his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' programme, he also said that India's fight against the novel coronavirus has become people-driven wherein every citizen is playing his or her part.

Be it businesses, offices, education institutes or medical sector, everyone is adapting to changes in the post-coronavirus world, he said.
NATION
COVID-19 LIVE: Nationwide tally crosses 26,000; 1,554 new cases since Saturday evening

India's decision to supply medicines to countries which needed them amid the COVID-19 pandemic was guided by its ethos, he said, adding that he feels very proud when world leaders thank India and its people for the assistance.

In his over 30-minute-long address, Modi hailed the contribution of state governments in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, saying they have played a very active role.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 824 and the number of cases climbed to 26,496 in India on Sunday, according to the Union health ministry.

Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown on March 24. On April 14, he extended the nationwide restrictions for another 19 days till May 3 in the backdrop of growing COVID-19 cases.

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES