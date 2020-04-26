COVID-19 LIVE: Nationwide tally crosses 26,000; govt says daily growth rate at its lowest since March

New Delhi: India recorded six per cent growth in new cases, which is the lowest daily growth rate recorded since the country crossed the mark of 100 cases, a day before it was close to 7.1 per cent, and the average doubling rate of cases of the country is 9.1 days, the government said on Saturday.

The nationwide tally of coronavirus positive patients crossed 26,000 on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

At least 56 more deaths have been reported from Friday evening to Saturday evening– the highest so far in a span of 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry figures.

The ministry's morning update on Sunday said that 26,496 people have tested positive while more than 5,800 have recovered. The death toll rose to 824 in the country. As of Sunday, there are 19,868 active patients.

While an estimated 5.8 lakh tests have been conducted so far, the government has put on hold the use of rapid test kits procured from two Chinese firms to check their efficacy after some states including Rajasthan reported they were giving inaccurate results.

On a positive note, the Delhi government said it has seen encouraging results from the plasma therapy trial on more patients. Karnataka also began similar trials on Saturday, while Rajasthan said it was also ready to conduct these trials.

Members of Embassy of South Korea distribute food among needy people at a government school during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Some states, taking cue from a late Friday night order from the Union Home Ministry, said they are taking steps to open more categories of shops, including those selling garments, mobile phones, hardware and stationery items.

However, these relaxations would not be allowed for shops located in market places, malls and COVID-19 hotspots and containment zones. In rural areas, all shops barring those in malls have been allowed to open.

Liquor and cigarette shops would remain closed everywhere irrespective of their location, while sale of non-essential items through e-commerce platforms continue to remain shut. Restaurants, hair salons and barber shops will not be allowed to open as these render services and do not fall under the shop category.

The Delhi government said it will implement the Home Ministry order on opening of shops in the national capital, but Maharashtra ruled out any immediate relaxation saying the lockdown guidelines will remain unchanged in the state till May 3. Gujarat, on the other hand, decided to follow the directive, while Assam said it will take a decision on Monday. Haryana and Nagaland also said they will implement the relaxations.

A nationwide lockdown has been in place since March 25, which was first scheduled to end on April 14, but was extended till May 3 to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to interact with various chief ministers on Monday, April 27, where some clarity is expected on the lockdown and further course of action on the COVID-19 situation. Before that, Modi's monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast is scheduled for Sunday.



(With PTI inputs)