{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Two militants, an associate killed in encounter with security forces in J&K

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Two militants, an associate killed in encounter with security forces in J&K
A security personnel stands guard outside Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar. File photo/PTI
SHARE

Srinagar: Two militants and a "hardcore" militant associate were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, the police said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Goripora area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district in the early hours of Saturday after receiving specific information about the presence of some militants there, a police officer said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated, he said.

In the ensuing gunfight, two militants and one "hardcore" associate of the militants were killed, the official said.

He said searches were going on in the area and further details were awaited.

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES