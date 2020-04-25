New Delhi: The Central government on Saturday gave the nod to repatriate the mortal remains of Non-Resident Indians(NRI) to India in the event of their demise abroad during the lockdown.

The regulations outlined by the External Affairs Ministry and the Health Ministry must be strictly adhered to, the centre said in a notification issued on Saturday.

In an official communication, the ministry said airport authorities have to follow the protocols laid down by different government agencies in this regard.

It is clarified that immigration functions in respect of the arrival of dead bodies and mortal remains of the Indian nationals/ OCI cardholders are permitted subject to strict adherence to the guidelines/ instructions issued by various ministries and departments related with management of COVID-19 and submission of no objection, approval and concurrence from the Ministries of Health and External Affairs in this regard," the communication said.

The mortal remains of at least 27 Indians are kept in various parts of the United Arab Emirates(UAE) on account the lockdown restrictions.

On Friday, three bodies were sent back from New Delhi to Abu Dhabi citing procedural irregularities. The mortal remains of three expats were sent to Delhi with the permission of the Indian embassy in the Etihad cargo aircraft. The bodies were not permitted to be deplaned without the permission of the central government's foreign affairs ministry. The bodies were sent back to Abu Dhabi in the same aircraft.

Once embalmed the bodies cannot be returned to mortuaries. The mortal remains of a Kayamkulam native is stored at the Dubai International Airport.

The embalmed bodies of two Keralites are still in Kuwait pending approval.

Relatives of deceased Keralites are also awaiting the approval of authorities in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

However, Indian embassies and consulates are not allowed to grant permission to transport the bodies to India.

Non-Resident Indians have been demanding the central and state governments to withdraw the restrictions imposed on transporting mortal remains of expats.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by NGO Pravasi Legal Cell is pending in the Supreme Court seeking facilitation to repatriate the mortal remains of Indians abroad who died due to non-COVID-19.