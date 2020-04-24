Bodies of COVID-19 victims languish abroad awaiting Centre's order

Dubai: Uncertainty continues over bringing bodies of Indians who died in foreign countries, including the Gulf, to India after delays on the part of the Central Home Ministry to issue a clear order in this regard.

With the airports remaining closed after commercial airlines were grounded in the country as part of the COVID-19 lockdown, only cargo and emergency services are operating in India. Initially, following pressure from various quarters, bodies were sent to the country from abroad on cargo aircraft. However, the transportation of bodies was soon stopped after it was pointed out that the rules regarding cargo aircraft operations did not mention this specific matter.

After the shifting of bodies by cargo flights was stopped abruptly, plans of many families to conduct funerals in India were disrupted. Bodies of Indian citizens in all Gulf states are awaiting transport to their home country.

Emigration authorities in Dubai said that until the Indian government issued clear guidelines, bodies would not be loaded on cargo aircraft.

Meanwhile, the central government said that the matter would be sorted out soon. “Bringing bodies on cargo aircraft has always been a contentious issue,” said an official.

Meanwhile, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that according to an earlier agreement, there was no obstacle in bringing bodies of non-resident Indians from abroad to the country. “We will write to the Prime Minister to withdraw the new restrictions and restore the facility to transport bodies,” he said.