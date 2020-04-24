COVID-19 LIVE | Recovery rates double, lockdown eased the spread of virus, says Centre as cases climb to 23,000

New Delhi: Asserting that the ongoing lockdown has helped minimise the spread of coronavirus, the government on Thursday said the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has almost doubled in last the ten days but testing needs to be ramped up continuously for a decisive battle against the pandemic.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 718 and the number of cases climbed to 23,077 in the country on Friday, with 37 more deaths and 1,684 fresh cases being reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 17.610 as 4,749 people were cured and discharged, and one patient migrated, the ministry said.

The rate of recovery has improved to 19.89 per cent, from 9.99 per cent ten days ago on April 14, while 12 districts have reported not a single case in the last 28 days, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said. The number of districts with no cases in last 14 days has also increased to 78.

Government officials said it has been able to "cut coronavirus transmission", minimise its spread and increase the doubling time of COVID-19 cases in the country during the 30-day period of the nationwide lockdown.

While asserting that the growth of coronavirus cases in the country has been more or less linear and not exponential, it also said testing has been ramped up consistently.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said 21,797 samples have been confirmed positive as of 9 am on Thursday.



(With PTI inputs)