COVID-19 LIVE | Coronavirus cases cross 21,000 in India, 50% from 12 districts

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said the total number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 21,393 with 1,409 fresh cases reported in the past 24 hours, while the death toll rose to 681.

A total of 4,257 patients have been cured from the viral infection so far. The number of active cases in the country is at 16,454.

12 districts in various states account for 50.8 per cent of total coronavirus cases reported in the country. They are Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Indore, Pune, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Thane, Surat, Chennai, Bhopal, Agra, and Jodhpur.

As many as 426 out of the 731 districts in the country have coronavirus cases, the ministry said.

Official sources also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers via video conferencing on April 27 morning on the way ahead in the fight against coronavirus. This will be the third such video conference.

In the last interaction on April 11, several chief ministers had recommended extension of the 21-day lockdown by two weeks, which was slated to end on April 14 earlier. Modi then extended it to May 3.

Maharashtra has 5,652 coronavirus cases, state with highest number of positive cases so far, and 269 deaths have been reported so far. Gujarat has reported 2,407 cases and 103 deaths, followed by Delhi, which has reported 2,248 cases and 48 deaths. Rajasthan has reported 1,890 cases, Tamil Nadu 1,629, Uttar Pradesh 1,449 and Madhya Pradesh 1,592 cases.

In Dharavi area of Mumbai, nine more persons tested positive on Wednesday, taking the number of coronavirus cases in the densely-populated slum area to 189, a civic official said. At least 12 COVID-19 patients from the area have died so far.

New cases that emerged during the day included an employee of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, which said all staff members who had come in contact with that person, have been asked to go into self isolation as a precaution.

With a number of media persons also testing positive across various states, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory to print and electronic media, calling on journalists covering coronavirus-related incidents to take precautions. The advisory has also asked the management of media houses to take necessary care of their field as well as office staff.



