This technology promises COVID-19 test results in 80 minutes

Bengaluru: A technology that promises efficiency and accuracy while testing COVID-19 cases is on the verge of being certified for global use. With this, it takes only 80 minutes for doctors to confirm if a patient is coronavirus positive or not.

The licenses for this technology is now being offered to pharmaceutical and diagnostic kit manufacturers for the production of Master Mix used in COVID-19 Real Time PCR Kit and Viral Inactivation Fluid (VIF).

The brains behind the technology, (Tesscorn Seasia, a Singapore-based firm part of Tesscorn Systems headquartered in Bengaluru) vouches for 100 per cent sensitivity and specificity for a fast-track result while checking if a person has COVID-19 or not.

COVID-19 RT-PCR is a real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (rRT-PCR) test for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in upper and lower respiratory specimens.

These samples are collected from individuals suspected of having COVID-19 by healthcare officials.

Every kit includes an internal control (also known as Master Mix) targeting RNase P (a type of ribonuclease), which is needed to verify that nucleic acid is present in every sample and is used for every sample processed.

The know how

The technology has been developed by experts working at an R&D laboratory specializing in the development of single nucleotide mutation analysis systems and real time PCR test kits.

“The kit has been developed as a result of 25 years of scientific study. Owing to contractual restrictions we are unable to disclose the R&D details. We can confirm that lab developed Multiplex PCR to detect diseases like FMF (Familial Mediterranean Fever) and CF (Cystic Fibrosis). Once the World Health Organisation declared COVID-19 as a pandemic caused by the SARS-Cov2 virus, the lab focused on creating this kit,” says Gopakumar Chandran, one of the founder directors of Tesscorn.

According to Gopakumar, the tests with positive and negative samples at the lab gave 100 per cent accurate results.

“This is CE certified (European Union) by Turkish Ministry of Health. We are processing our paper work with the USFDA (US Food and Drug Administration) for an EUA (Emergency Use Authorization),” says Gopakumar.

Tesscorn is also offering license for VIF to protect health care workers and lab technicians who are exposed to the dangers of COVID-19 virus.

“When used together with the VIF, biological safety level (BSL-1) is satisfactory to protect the people working on the samples from patients. VIF is a fluid which inactivates all enveloped and unenveloped viruses, however does not change the structure of the RNA, thus allowing to perform molecular studies on the samples, such as Real Time PCR tests,” says Ramesh Athihalli, another founder director of Tesscorn.

He said molecular diagnostic kit companies and pharmaceutical firms are now in the advanced stages of get the product into the Indian market.

Defence link

Interestingly, Tesscorn has been aiding India’s aerospace and defence sector and universities in the last 25 years. It has been playing a silent support role in the R&D linked to aerospace, land, maritime, space, environmental research and industrial domains. Tesscorn has been providing experimental techniques to scientists in India in the areas of defence and aerospace for their research activity thus furthering indigenous development.

Imaging technique with a high resolution/speed camera and image correlation in particle image velocimetry (PIV) was one such technology introduced by the team two decades ago for wind tunnel applications and combustion.

This technology, viz. a simple Schlieren imaging technique (aerodynamicists use wind tunnels to test models of proposed aircraft and engine components) is applied to visualize the air flow caused by a person breathing and coughing.

The primary way of person-to-person coronavirus transmission is via aerosols or small droplets created by breathing, sneezing or coughing.

“Tesscorn works together with government agencies and universities in India for aerosol research and see future engagements with Indian scientists to research on the mechanisms that plays a key role in transmission of COVID-19,” says Raghu Varma, director of Tesscorn (US).

He said in addition to faster results, the kit is suitable for both DNA and RNA detections.

“It has easy work flow and compatible with various Real Time PCR instruments. The kit has a shelf-life of 12 months,” he adds.