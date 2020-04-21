COVID-19 Live: More than 18,600 cases in India, including 5 Keralite nurses in Delhi

New Delhi: The number of coronavirus positive cases saw a sharp increase of 1,336 between Monday and Tuesday.

In its 8am update on Tuesday, the ministry website said the COVID-19 death toll has risen to 590 and the number of cases has risen to 18,610 across the country. Five Keralite nurses in Delhi also tested positive for the deadly virus.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Health Ministry officials said 80 per cent patients were either asymptomatic or had only mild symptoms but were found to be positive after testing. They also said around 15 per cent patients turn into severe cases, while 5 per cent turn critical.

The Union Health Ministry said the rate at which the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was doubling in the last one week improved to 7.5 days, as against 3.4 days before the nationwide lockdown was imposed.

Kerala had the highest rate at which the number of COVID-19 cases was doubling at 72.2 days.

Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health Lav Agarwal provided the latest data at the daily media briefing citing the rate of doubling of infection across the country. He, however, provided the data of only 18 states and UTs.

While several states sought to contain the ballooning economic cost of the pandemic by easing some lockdown curbs.

However, some states preferred to maintain strict restrictions for fear of losing control, with Tamil Nadu and Karnataka joining Delhi in deciding against any relaxation till May 3. Telangana went a step further by extending the lockdown till May 7.