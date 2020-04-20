{{head.currentUpdate}}

COVID-19 LIVE | India's death toll rose to 543, number of cases at 17,265

COVID-19 LIVE | India's death toll crosses 500-mark, number of cases climbs to 16,116
A man wearing a face mask rests on a cart in front of the closed shops during a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi, Sunday. Photo:PTI/Arun Sharma
New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 543 and the number of cases climbed to 17,265 in the country on Monday, registering an increase of 31 deaths and 1,149 cases since Sunday evening, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 14,175 while 2,546 people have been cured and discharged, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total 17,615 individuals have been found positive so far in the country. A total of 4,01,586 samples have been tested as on April 19, the apex health research body said.

The Union Health Ministry's figure of 17,265 includes 77 foreign nationals.

(With PTI inputs)

