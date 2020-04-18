3 CRPF men killed in terror attack in Kashmir

Srinagar: Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and as many injured in a terrorist attack in north Kashmir's Sopore town on Saturday, officials said.

The terrorists fired at a check post that was jointly being manned by troops of CRPF's 179th battalion and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The area has been cordoned and reinforcements have been brought in. A search operation has been started to nab the attackers.

This is the third attack against the paramilitary in the Kashmir valley within a week.

A CRPF trooper was injured on Friday after terrorists fired at a similar check post in Pulwama.

There has been a spurt in anti-militancy operations in Jammu and Kashmir. On Friday, four militants were killed in two separate operations at Shopian and Kishtwar.

