COVID-19 LIVE Updates | With 1,076 cases in 24 hrs, India's coronavirus tally inches towards 15,000

New Delhi: Gujarat on Friday became the sixth state to cross the 1,000 mark in coronavirus cases whose all India tally jumped by over one thousand for the fourth straight day to surpass 14,000 even as the Centre said the doubling time of the infection rate has slowed down in the last one week.

COVID-19 cases in the country rose by 1,076 and 32 deaths were reported in 24 hours, taking the tally to 13,835 and the fatalities to 452, according to the latest health ministry data. A total of 1,767 patients have recovered, it said.

As it prepared to distribute five lakh rapid antibody testing kits, which arrived from China on Thursday, to states for districts with high case burden, the Union Health Ministry said it took 6.2 days for coronavirus cases to double in the last one week as against three days before the nationwide lockdown came into effect from March 25.

"Before lockdown, the doubling rate of coronavirus cases was 3 days. Going by the number of cases in the last seven days, the doubling rate has been 6.2 days. In 19 states and Union Territories the doubling rate is less than the national average," Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the ministry, told reporters.

The total number of coronavirus infections in Gujarat touched 1,021 on Friday after 92 new cases were reported, while the death toll reached 38 with the addition of two fatalities, health officials said in Ahmedabad.

Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi attributed the sudden spurt in the cases to intensive surveillance and testing in coronavirus hotspots, including those which have been placed under curfew till April 21 in the walled city of Ahmedabad.

Maharashtra (3,236), Delhi (1,640), Tamil Nadu (1,323), Rajasthan (1,193) and Madhya Pradesh (1,164) were the other states where the number of COVID-19 cases had surpassed the 1,000 mark.

In Mumbai alone, these cases rose to 2,120 with 77 more persons testing positive, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said, adding the number in the Dharavi slum area reached 101.

The COVID-19 cases had jumped by 1,463; 1,118, and 1,043 on the three days respectively from Tuesday this week, according to official data from the Health ministry and the states.

Agarwal maintained there had been a 40 per cent decline in the growth of new cases.

The average growth factor of cases from April 1 stood at 1.2, whereas between March 15 and 31 it was 2.1. This decline of 40 per cent was due to increase in testing, including that of cases with severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) and influenza-like illness (ILI). he said.

The official also said that India has been doing better than many other countries on the outcome ratio, which is the number of recoveries from coronavirus infection versus the number of deaths.

"If 80 per cent of the patients in India are recovering and in 20 per cent cases deaths are being reported, then by that standard India has been doing a little better than many other nations on the outcome ratio."

Of the total 452 deaths listed by the health ministry, Maharashtra tops the tally with 194 fatalities, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 57, Gujarat and Delhi at 38 each and Telangana 18.

Tamil Nadu has reported 15 deaths while Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh reported 14 fatalities each.

Punjab and Karnataka reported 13 deaths each.

Rajasthan has registered 11 deaths while West Bengal reported 10 deaths fatalities. Some states have reported less than 10 deaths.

Despite being under a strict curfew since late March and enjoying the reputation of being India's cleanest city, Indore in Madhya Pradesh has acquired a dubious distinction of recording a very high coronavirus mortality rate.

Till Friday morning, the city recorded 842 COVID-19 cases, and the 47 deaths since the outbreak began less than a month ago are 10.75 per cent of country's fatality rate.

The 5.58 per cent death rate from the cases in Indore is itself above the national average, officials said.

As on Friday, there were 155 containment areas, covering almost 6 lakh residents in a city of 30 lakh, and curfew continues to be in force since March 25 when the first COVID-19 case was detected in the city considered as the state's commercial capital.

Meanwhile, authorities continued to maintain there was no threat of community transmission in the city.

"The new COVID-19 cases are mainly of those who are either related to or have known the earlier patients. Such persons are already quarantined and, therefore, the question of community transmission does not arise," said Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia.

